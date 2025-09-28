Expand / Collapse search

Brewers beat Reds, making history with club-record 97th win

Published  September 28, 2025 5:58pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Danny Jansen #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday, September 28,

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, breaking their regular-season franchise record with 97 wins.
    • They beat the Reds 4-2 in the final game of the regular season.
    • The Brewers will host Game 1 of the NL Division Series next Saturday, Oct. 4.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Sept. 28, breaking their regular-season franchise record with 97 wins.

What we know:

The Brewers beat the Reds 4-2 in the final game of the regular season.

This comes just a day after the Brewers clinched the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season, meaning they'll have home field advantage as far as they advance through the postseason.

The Brewers will host Game 1 of the NL Division Series next Saturday, Oct. 4, against the winner of the Padres-Cubs NL Wild Card Series.

Dig deeper:

Additionally, despite the Reds’ loss to the Brewers, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after overtaking the New York Mets for the National League’s third and final wild card on the season’s final weekend.

