Brewers' Quinn Priester visits kids going through physical therapy

The Brief Kids getting physical therapy at an Aurora Health Care clinic got a surprise visit from a major league on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester popped in at the kids' therapy session. Priester played catch with the kids, offered up some pitching tips, and even gave away some Brewers swag.



Brewers pitcher visits kids

What we know:

The children Priester visited were getting physical therapy at the clinic.

On Tuesday, those kids got the opportunity to play catch with the major leaguer – and get some pitching pointers.

What they're saying:

"I always love like seeing kids play the game. It's so pure and it's almost like you don't really want to overcoach them at all. You just want them to figure it out and help them out and throw the ball in the right place and just everyone have fun because that's what it's suppose to be," Priester said.

The kids also received some Brewers swag and had the opportunity to request autographs and photos with the starting pitcher.

