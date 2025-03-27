Brewers fans celebrate opening day, gear up to honor Bob Uecker

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers fans are geared up to take on the new baseball season. Those fans gathered at taverns near American Family Field to watch the season opener against the New York Yankess. Some fans are also paying tribute this season to Brewers legend Bob Uecker.



The start of the Milwaukee Brewers regular season has baseball fans cheering loudly and proudly – even if their team is on the road for opening day.

Celebrating baseball

What we know:

Natasha Lindow is one of dozens of fans gathered at Kelly's Bleachers to watch the Brewers open the season against the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 27.

"This is Christmas morning for baseball fans," Lindow said. "A lot of memories growing up. My family used to take me out of school."

Kelly's Bleachers is one of several bars near American Family Field that were packed with fans in the middle of the afternoon.

At spots like 4th Base in West Milwaukee, Brewers fans are doing more than just celebrating. They are paying tribute to Brewers announcer and legend Bob Uecker.

What they're saying:

"Opening day is always just the most special day," said Bruce S., a Brewers fan. "Honoring Bob for all he did for Milwaukee, and this bar did a lot for Milwaukee, so we come here."

"Finding a way to continue to honor somebody who meant so much to all of us," said CJ Papara, 4th Base manager. "One season at a time and hopefully we can win one for Uecker."

