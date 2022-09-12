Brewers' Brent Suter SHARP Literacy Malaika Early Learning Center event

It’s hard to forget when a celebrity visits you at school. Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter created such a memory for students at Malaika Early Learning Center Monday, Sept. 12, where he read a book he wrote.

Becoming an author wasn’t at the top of his bucket list.

"I really didn’t set my mind to writing a book," said Suter. "It was just a poem I wrote, and a publisher reached out to me."

Even after making it to the big leagues, Suter never stopped learning. He read his new book, "The Binky Bandit," to a couple dozen students at Malaika Early Learning Center – a true story about his family dog's love for pacifiers.

Suter's visit was encouraged by SHARP Literacy, a Milwaukee education program that keeps kids excited about learning.

"I think it’ll be an experience they remember, and this is pretty cool to show somebody like Brent Suter, who has written a book and literacy is obviously important to him, and hopefully, that resonates with the kids, too," said Lynda Kohler, SHARP Literacy president and CEO.

The Brewers Community Foundation is one of SHARP Literacy's biggest supporters.

"SHARP Literacy does incredible work in the Milwaukee area connecting with local youth and having community-based learning," said Suter. "I think it's important in this day and age when we’re on our phones all the time in this digital age that we still connect as human beings, and SHARP Literacy has a huge emphasis on that."

It was a visit to remind kids that local athletes care about them.

"They can have many interests," said Suter. "They don’t have to be labeled as a jock or just authors or musicians. They can be all kinds of things."

This reading was all to get everyone excited for SHARP Literacy’s 21st annual A Novel Event that FOX6's Ted Perry will emcee at American Family Field on Sept. 15.