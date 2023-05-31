Brewers beat Blue Jays, Toro HRs for 1st hit

article

Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run, Owen Miller had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Wednesday night.

Making his first start of the season after being called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, Toro connected off Toronto right-hander Alex Manoah in the second for his first hit with the Brewers, who are 24-10 this season when hitting at least one home run. The Brewers are 5-16 when they don’t homer.

Toronto cut the lead in half on Kevin Kiermaier’s RBI triple in the fifth. Miller made it 4-1 with a two-run double off Tim Mayza in the seventh.

Making his second start of the season, Brewers right-hander Julio Teheran (1-1) allowed an unearned run and four hits in six innings. He didn't have a walk or strikeout.

Joel Payamps gave up Cavan Biggio’s RBI grounder in the seventh and Peter Strzlecki worked a perfect eighth against the top of Toronto’s order. Devin Williams finished for his ninth save in nine chances, snaring Alejandro Kirk’s liner for the final out.

Manoah (1-6) allowed two runs and three hits in four innings in losing his sixth straight decision. The struggling right-hander, an AL Cy Young Award finalist last season, has not won in his last 10 outings.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. improvised and got an out when he fielded Christian Yelich’s leadoff grounder in the fifth inning. The ball got stuck in the webbing of Guerrero's glove, and he removed the glove and flipped it to pitcher Trevor Richards to get the out. Guerrero was the AL Gold Glove winner at first base last season.

Many in the sellout crowd of 42,205 booed when right-hander Anthony Bass came on to pitch for Toronto in the ninth inning. Bass apologized Tuesday for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light.