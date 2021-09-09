Blue Mound golfers to compete in North American competition

The Ryder Cup team has been chosen and will soon be playing in Wisconsin, and another local golf team is getting ready for its own competition a couple of weeks later.

"Some days are fantastic and you hit a shot like the best player in the world and the next day you’re horrible," said Arch Pequet.

So goes the game of golf for Arch Pequet, a member of Blue Mound Country Club, who plays often.

"It’s just an exciting game to play," Pequet said.

The excitement isn’t only found with great approach shots or long putts, it’s something deeper.

"I think it’s the friendships number one and then the history as you learn more and more about these original courses that were built at the turn of the century," said Pequet.

Blue Mound Country Club is one of those courses.

"Tremendous history," Pequet said. "Hosting the PGA of America in 1933 with Gene Sarazen winning."

The course designed and built by Seth Raynor has also seen Walter Hagan, Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Kelly Kraft crowned champions.

"The more I learn about that, the more excited I get about playing the golf course and working on the restoration of the golf course to bring it back to what it was," Pequet said. "That’s the best thing about being at a club like this is about."

In the near future, he’ll be able to share the course with members from five other clubs in North America and have new champions added to its history.

"It’s exciting," said Pequet. "We’ve been extended an invitation to participate in kind of a North American inter-club event. There’s five golf courses from around North America."

The inter-club competition will take place in October at the Country Club of North Carolina.

"We’ve got eight of us that are going to travel down there together," Pequet said. "We have a couple of friends that were former members here in Wisconsin that are members down there and we’re just excited to be able to participate with them."

Choosing Blue Mound's team came rather easily for Pequet.

"I sent out a mass email to about 100 members and I was fortunate that I got a rapid response from the appropriate handicap strata that I was looking for," said Pequet. "And I was very happy to be able to pick the first eight people that responded."

Each year, a different club will get the opportunity to host which adds to his excitement when Blue Mound’s turn in the rotation arrives.

"Organizing that, arranging housing for people, meals for people, it’s kind of the host club’s responsibility to take that on and our board of directors is all on board with being able to share our club with others," Pequet said.

In the meantime, the excitement about this year’s event is putting the smile on Pequet’s face.

"I think we’re all just looking forward to it," said Pequet. "Pinehurst is such a historic place to play golf and all of the clubs down there are gorgeous. I think it’ll just be a great time."

And an opportunity to create lasting friendships.

"It’s the most important thing in life, I think, is being able to share your blessings," Pequet said.