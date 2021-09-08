Bucks president on NBA Finals win, offseason

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin on Wednesday, Sept. 8 spoke at a Milwaukee Press Club luncheon.

The reality of what the team accomplished this past season – winning the NBA championship – is finally setting in. And things are busy.

"Everything is great. It’s like having everything with a side of candy," said Feigin. "It’s one of these times we really feel that it’s a springboard to our next step. We had this wonderful opportunity to really have this global branding opportunity to really put the Bucks, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the map – to put the Deer District as a recognizable place."

At the luncheon, Feigin talked candidly about the moment he realized the Bucks were becoming champions.

"Kind of like I might cry thinking of it. With about a 1:24 left it was like the first time ever I was like, ‘Holy cow, we’re going to win the NBA championship,'" Feigin said. "I never think that – I don’t even watch the game, I could throw up at any minute with nervousness. I watch the ushers, I watch the housekeeping, I watch everything else just to have a deflection, and I…I mean we didn’t even say anything. The four of us just kind of huddled in and you just couldn’t breathe. It was just one of those, ‘Holy (expletive) am I lucky.’"

Since that time, Feigin said the entire franchise is focused on doing it again.

"I don’t know, it’s funny, I don’t think we’re ready for statues," said Feigin. "I think we’d like a nice run, you know. Maybe after a few years if you asked me that, maybe it’s statue time. But let’s have a good run."

Feigin added it would be fun to try to get all Bucks fans in Wisconsin together to take one giant picture with the championship trophy.

