American Family Field new menu items for 2025 postseason

article

The Brief There will be new menu items available to baseball fans who attend Brewers games at American Family Field this postseason. Fans can choose from pocket pancakes to nachos and much more. The Brewers say tickets for the postseason are now on sale – and include standing-room-only tickets.



The Milwaukee Brewers and foodservice partners Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24, new menu items that will be available to fans as they cheer on the Crew throughout the postseason at American Family Field.

New menu items during Brewers postseason

What we know:

Fans’ eyes will be bigger than their stomachs when they get sight of the Battle Box 2-foot Nachos and new items at the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex and The Alley Food Truck Park. Here are the food items that will be available:

Concession Stands

Battle Box 2-foot Nachos: A bed of tortilla chips split half Milwaukee style (beer cheese and Johnsonville® brat crumbles) and half opponent style. Available in the First and Third Base Wards on Field Level.

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes: Both of Murph’s Pocket Pancake options (Ball Four Pocket Pack and Double Chicken n Pancakes) will be available at every postseason game at American Family Field. Available at the First and Third Base Wards on Field Level.

Murph's Pocket Pancakes

3rd St. Market Hall Annex

Kompali Tamales: Tender shredded chicken or slow cooked pork wrapped in soft masa and steamed to perfection in corn husks.The Alley Food Truck Park:

Chuchos Red Tacos Birria Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips with melted cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and salsa of your choice and jalapenos on the side.

Kompali Tamales

2025 National League Division Series

"Totally" Tipsy Polish: A giant foot and a half Johnsonville® Polish sausage, topped with beer onions, brown mustard, pickled peppers, Bavarian sprinkles and french fries. Available at Sausage stands in the First and Third Base Wards on Field Level.

The Griddle Stack: Beef patty, breakfast sausage patty, American cheese, a Pocket Pancake and maple peppercorn mayo. Available at Burger stands on Field Level.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Bratcho: House-fried kettle chips, beer smoked Johnsonville® bratwurst, beer cheese sauce, pico de gallo, blistered shishito peppers and chive crème fraiche.

Bratchos

Game tickets available

What you can do:

Standing room only tickets remain for the 2025 NLDS at American Family Field. Fans can purchase now at brewers.com/Postseason, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

