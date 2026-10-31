After Josh Jacobs was arrested, more women contacted police about alleged domestic incidents

article

The Brief Police investigated the battery case involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs following a May altercation with his then-girlfriend. During the investigation, multiple other women contacted them to detail their own allegations against him, according to the Associated Press. The NFL says its investigation into Jacobs' conduct remains open and ongoing.



Records released Friday show several women contacted police with their own allegations against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs after he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.

The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department released the evidence Friday night in response to a public records request, according to the Associated Press.

More women make allegations against Josh Jacobs

Big picture view:

One woman contacted police after Jacobs' arrest and said she had experienced a similar domestic violence incident with him, per the Associated Press.

She first said it happened around 2023, then later said it happened Jan. 5, 2022.

She told police she had communicated with Jacobs for about six months before spending about 11 hours at his home.

After she told him she had not come there for sex, she said Jacobs slapped her and told her not to disrespect him.

She claimed he took her phone and threw it in a swimming pool, grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the floor and told her, "I should kill you right now."

She also said Jacobs also spit on her, the Associated Press reports.

The woman said she did not report it earlier because they stayed friends and she did not think people would believe her.

Dig deeper:

Another woman told police she had sex with Jacobs in April 2021 and the condom broke, so she told him to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases because both had been involved with other people.

She said Jacobs later removed her from the residence, grabbed her by the arms and bicep area, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings out, leaving bruises on her arms and swelling in her rib area, per the Associated Press.

Police said records from that earlier matter showed officers observed "no visible signs of injury, bruising or damage consistent with a physical altercation."

A third woman told police Jacobs flew her to a residence in May 2022 after they met on social media.

She claims he grabbed her by the hair, put his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took her phone after it fell to the floor.

According to the Associated Press, she said she had bruises on her arm and scratches on her chest and neck, and she did not call police because she was not a U.S. citizen at the time and Jacobs told her she could be deported.

League review:

Police arrested Jacobs on May 26, three days after a woman said he threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and briefly lose consciousness, per the Associated Press.

She said Jacobs pinned her on the bed with his body weight and put his hand on her face so she couldn't breathe.

On Sept. 10, Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

NFL statement:

The NFL placed Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List in August after charges were filed, and he missed the Packers first six games of the season.

He was removed from the exempt list on Oct. 19.

"We will review these allegations as part of the investigation which has remained open," an NFL spokesperson told Fox 6 Milwaukee.

Jacobs' attorneys respond:

Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III provided the following statement to Fox 6 on Saturday:

"The Brown County District Attorney’s office had these uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported allegations for months. They conducted their own exhaustive investigation, along with the police department, and the D.A. determined that only two misdemeanor charges were warranted. They then entered into a plea agreement with Josh Jacobs. Josh has repeatedly expressed his remorse and is honoring the terms of the agreement."

The Packers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022 for the Las Vegas Raiders. He joined the Packers in 2024.