Aaron Rodgers to sign with Steelers: reports

Aaron Rodgers will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, according to multiple reports. Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV, when the Packers beat the Steelers.



Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rodgers informed the Steelers he would fly to Pittsburgh and sign a contract on Friday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported that Rodgers would sign a one-year deal ahead of next week's minicamp. A person with knowledge of the decision also told The Associated Press that Rodgers informed the team and head coach Mike Tomlin of his decision.

The Steelers play both of Rodgers' former teams this season. The team will visit the New York Jets in Week 1 and host the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Rodgers won four MVP awards and was named a four-time All-Pro over the course of 18 seasons in Green Bay. He tallied more than 59,000 passing yards and a franchise-record 475 passing touchdowns with the Packers before being traded to the New York Jets, where he has spent the past two seasons.

Rodgers was also named the most valuable player of Super Bowl XLV, when the Packers defeated the Steelers in 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.