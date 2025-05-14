Expand / Collapse search

2025 Green Bay Packers schedule released; what you need to know

Published  May 14, 2025 7:08pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love takes the field before a game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

    • The Packers released their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday night.
    • Green Bay will open its season at home against Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 7.
    • A playoff rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles is slated for November.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers released their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday night, May 14.

2025 Packers schedule

What we know:

The Packers will face the NFC North rival Bears, Lions and Vikings twice, as usual. Green Bay also matches up against the NFC East – meaning a rematch of last season's playoff loss against the Eagles – and the AFC North. The team will play the Jaguars, Broncos and Cardinals as well.

  • Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions; Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:15 p.m. (Gold Package)
  • Week 3: @ Cleveland Browns; Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys; Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7:20 p.m.
  • Week 5: BYE
  • Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals; Sunday, Oct. 12 at 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals; Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 8: @ Pittsburgh Steelers; Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7:20 p.m.
  • Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers; Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles; Monday, Nov. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Gold Package)
  • Week 11: @ New York Giants; Sunday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings; Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 13: @ Detroit Lions; Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day) at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears; Sunday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. on FOX6
  • Week 15: @ Denver Broncos; Sunday, Dec. 14 @ 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 16: @ Chicago Bears; Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD Time on FOX6
  • Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens; Date, time and network TBD
  • Week 18: @ Minnesota Vikings; Date, time and network TBD
2025 Packers preseason schedule

  • vs. New York Jets; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • @ Indianapolis Colts; Saturday, Aug. 16 at 12 p.m.
  • vs. Seattle Seahawks; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. (Gold Package)

Packers tickets

For ticket information, visit the Packers' website. For a secure way of buying and selling tickets, fans can use Ticketmaster.com – the official marketplace of the Packers and the NFL.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Green Bay Packers. FOX6 Sports included information released from other sources, such as FOX Sports, prior to the official schedule release.

