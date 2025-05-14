2025 Green Bay Packers schedule released; what you need to know

article

The Brief The Packers released their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday night. Green Bay will open its season at home against Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 7. A playoff rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles is slated for November.



2025 Packers schedule

What we know:

The Packers will face the NFC North rival Bears, Lions and Vikings twice, as usual. Green Bay also matches up against the NFC East – meaning a rematch of last season's playoff loss against the Eagles – and the AFC North. The team will play the Jaguars, Broncos and Cardinals as well.

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions; Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders; Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7:15 p.m. (Gold Package)

Week 3: @ Cleveland Browns; Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys; Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Cincinnati Bengals; Sunday, Oct. 12 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals; Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX6

Week 8: @ Pittsburgh Steelers; Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers; Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles; Monday, Nov. 10 at 7:15 p.m. (Gold Package)

Week 11: @ New York Giants; Sunday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings; Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 13: @ Detroit Lions; Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day) at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears; Sunday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. on FOX6

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos; Sunday, Dec. 14 @ 3:25 p.m.

Week 16: @ Chicago Bears; Saturday, Dec. 20 at TBD Time on FOX6

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens; Date, time and network TBD

Week 18: @ Minnesota Vikings; Date, time and network TBD

2025 Packers preseason schedule

vs. New York Jets; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

@ Indianapolis Colts; Saturday, Aug. 16 at 12 p.m.

vs. Seattle Seahawks; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. (Gold Package)

Packers tickets

For ticket information, visit the Packers' website. For a secure way of buying and selling tickets, fans can use Ticketmaster.com – the official marketplace of the Packers and the NFL.