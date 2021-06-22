The Match: Brady jabs Rodgers, DeChambeau in Twitter video

Hardly quiet thus far, Tom Brady delivered another installment of jabs directed at his opponents in The Match on Tuesday, June 22.

Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, will pair with Phil Mickelson and face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, and Bryson DeChambeau in the upcoming charity golf match.



In a video posted to Twitter, Brady sinks a series of putts – calling Rodgers and DeChambeau's names as he says "this one's for you." At the end of the video, Brady turns to the camera and says "let's go."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The video is the latest public jab directed at Rodgers in the weeks leading up to The Match. On June 15, he prodded at Rodgers, and the Packers' decision to play for the field goal in the NFC Championship – which the Buccaneers won at Lambeau Field.

The Brady-Mickelson and Rodgers-DeChambeau gold matchup will be held Tuesday, July 6 from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app