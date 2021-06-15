Brady taunts Rodgers, Packers play ahead of The Match

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and reigning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will face off on the golf course this summer, but the trash talk has already begun.

The quarterbacks will compete in an upcoming edition of The Match – Rodgers paired with 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, Brady with 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson.

When the participants were announced in May, Brady wasted no time directing comments in Rodgers' direction – presumed to be in reference to the Packers' decision to kick a field goal, as opposed to try for the touchdown, in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game. Brady's Buccaneers ended up winning the game at Lambeau Field, before going on to win the Super Bowl.

"(Rodgers) would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said in a Bleacher Report press conference for the golf event. "So Bryce, I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of go for it when it's on the line."

Rodgers smirked during Brady's comments, and after an interjection from DeChambeau, answered.

"Well, I usually don't get the option," said Rodgers.

Turner Sports will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6 with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

