2025 NFL Draft: Renderings released by league, fans get sneak peek

The Brief We have a new idea of what the 2025 NFL Draft will look like in Green Bay. The NFL released renderings of the set-up for the April 24-26 event. Additional info about parking and rideshare operations, will be released in early March.



The NFL released on Thursday, Feb. 20 renderings of what the 2025 draft will look like on the Lambeau Field campus in Green Bay. The draft is the league's biggest offseason event – set for April 24-26.

Lay of the land

What we know:

A news release says the renderings give football fans a sneak peek at the setup, with the "draft theater" located in the stadium's northeast parking lot and spilling into Oneida St. near the corner shared with Lombardi Ave.

2025 NFL Draft rendering

The viewing area of the draft theater will encompass 250,000 square feet on the stadium's east and northeast sides, and during the television broadcast, crowd shots from the stage will feature majestic Lambeau Field in the background.

2025 NFL Draft rendering

NFL Experience

What you can do:

The campus will also feature the NFL Experience – just for fans.

An area of roughly 800,000 square feet including the stadium's west side parking lots and most of the Titletown development. The NFL Experience will feature food and beverage areas, a kids' Play 60 zone, spots for kicking field goals and running 40-yard dashes, and a gallery of NFL exhibits.

Two general admission entry gates will be located along Ridge Road and toward the west end of Titletown.

Additional details, including information about parking and rideshare operations, will be released by the NFL in early March on OnePass .