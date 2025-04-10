2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; lineup of activities announced

article

The NFL released on Thursday, April 10 the full lineup of activities planned for the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The draft is taking place in Titletown from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26. Fans are encouraged to register for free entry to the NFL Draft through the NFL OnePass app.



The NFL announced on Thursday, April 10 the lineup of activities for the 2025 NFL Draft, taking place April 24–26 in Green Bay.

Thursday, April 24: Draft Day 1

What we know:

To kick off the celebrations, prospects attending will walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet presented by Toyota on the iconic Lambeau Field, as fans watch from the stadium stands. The NFL Draft Red Carpet will begin at approximately 4 p.m. CT, with portions televised as part of NFL Network's NFL Draft Kickoff show, featuring Kimmi Chex interviewing prospects as they begin their pro journey.

Live from the Draft stage, a Wisconsin-based youth choir will perform the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" directed by Grammy Award recipient Dr. Jeffrey Redding. Singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., from rural Southern Indiana, will follow with a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. Following the National Anthem, the Wisconsin Army National Guard will conduct the flyover with four Black Hawk helicopters over Lambeau Field and the Draft Theater.

Packers Legends and current players will join Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage to help kick off the night’s festivities and welcome fans to Green Bay.

On Thursday, as each prospect walks down the Player Walkway just before hearing his name called on stage, he'll be surrounded by a special art installation created by Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter. The installation, featuring handcrafted wooden interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, is made entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from discarded furniture across Wisconsin, adding a local touch to each player’s unforgettable journey.

Friday, April 25: Draft Day 2

What we know:

On the second night of the NFL Draft, the celebration continues with even more fan-centric experiences and the same high energy that defined opening night.

Throughout the night, 32 NFL Legends and players from the 2000 Draft Class will announce selections to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the class. The evening will also spotlight Legends and players with ties to Wisconsin, celebrating the state’s deep football roots and local pride. Notable participants include Hall of Famer Lynn Swann, Packers Legend Jordy Nelson, Wisconsin greats Joe Thomas and Jonathan Taylor, and fan favorite Dante Hall.

The action will culminate in a spectacular drone show lighting up the Green Bay sky at the end of the third round of selections, as part of the Draft Concert Series.

Throughout all three days of the NFL Draft, fans will enjoy a variety of in-venue fan engagement moments designed to keep the excitement high. These interactive experiences will include team roll calls, t-shirt tosses, live fan cams, and trivia. Fans will also have the chance to win autographed footballs and helmets, participate in on-stage contests, and even enter to win Super Bowl LX tickets. Special guest appearances and player interviews will add to the excitement, ensuring there’s never a dull moment at the Draft.

Saturday, April 26: Draft Day 3

Day 3 of the Draft will be a celebration of Wisconsin’s rich culture and community, offering a fun-filled day perfect for families. With an action-packed lineup of local traditions and entertainment, this day will highlight the best the state has to offer, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Highlights will include:

Bike Parade - Young fans can participate in the Green Bay tradition by riding their bikes around the NFL Draft Experience before gates open.

NFL Farmer’s Market – A celebration of local vendors, where fans can enjoy a taste of Wisconsin’s finest offerings.

Wisconsin Humane Society On-Stage Puppy Adoptions – A heartwarming moment as fans meet adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

Military Enlistment Ceremony – A moving tribute to those who serve, as we honor our nation's heroes.

Oneida Smoke Dancers – Powerful performances that reflect the heartbeat of their heritage and inspire pride, connection, and cultural appreciation.

University of Wisconsin Marching Band – High-energy music and spirit from members of one of the state’s most iconic ensembles.

Polka Band and Dance Group – Lively rhythms of a classic Wisconsin polka performance.

Cheese Carving Demonstration – Showcase featuring artisans who transform cheese into intricate works of art, celebrating one of Wisconsin’s most famous exports.

Packers Legends – Up close with Packers Legends as they share stories and memories of their time in Green Bay.

Surprise Celebrity Guests – Special appearances by beloved local personalities and celebrities, adding even more excitement to the day.

As a finale to the NFL Draft, on Saturday, April 26, the NFL will host a free concert in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series, following the seventh round of the Draft. Admission to the NFL Draft Concert Series is first-come, first-served. The Draft Concert Series headliner will be announced in the coming days.

NFL Draft Experience

What we know:

Taking place from April 24–26, the NFL Draft Experience will transform the area near the legendary Lambeau Field and Titletown into a free, three-day festival for fans of all ages.

The NFL Draft Experience offers an exciting, immersive festival featuring interactive activations such as high jump challenges, the 40-yard dash, and more, alongside NFL Hall of Fame exhibits. Fans can meet NFL stars and Legends, including Packers players, and capture unforgettable moments with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 58 Super Bowl rings. The Play 60 Zone and Titletown will host NFL FLAG drills, skills challenges, and football clinics for younger fans. With activities for all ages, the NFL Draft Experience is the ultimate celebration of football, culture, and community.

Fans can enjoy a variety of food options throughout the NFL Draft Experience, with local food trucks and restaurants set to provide guests with a taste of Wisconsin's vibrant culinary and "supper club" scene throughout. A full list of local food vendors will be available in the NFL OnePass App.

Fans are encouraged to register for free entry to the NFL Draft through the NFL OnePass app or at NFL.com/DraftAccess. NFL OnePass provides up-to-date information, exclusive content, and access to giveaways. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adults must register, with the option to include up to five children.

The NFL Draft will be fully accessible to all fans. Details on mobility assistance, transportation, and road closures will be shared in the coming weeks via the Know Before You Go information.

NFL Draft Experience hours of operation

Thursday, April 24: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 25: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

All times are local and may be subject to change.

NFL Draft schedule

Thursday, April 24: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, April 25: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

All times are local and may be subject to change.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and streamed on NFL+.

For more information on the 2025 NFL Draft, including programming, special events, and registration, fans should visit NFL.com/DraftAccess.