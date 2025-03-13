2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; 3 scams to avoid if you are attending

article

The Brief Wisconsin officials are urging football fans who plan to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay to avoid three scams. The scams are tied to lodging, tickets and impostor websites. If you encounter what you believe is a scam, you are urged to report it to the state.



The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning football fans who plan to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay to be wary of scams.

Avoid these scams

What we know:

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay from April 24 to April 26. State officials say scammers know this too – and those scammers will do everything possible to take advantage of the consumers who are excited for the draft.

Officials strongly urge you to avoid the following scams:

Lodging Scams

A news release says it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people will visit Green Bay to attend the 2025 Draft activities. Most of these people will need a place to stay. Some of these visitors will opt to stay at short-term housing rentals instead of hotels, using platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, HomeToGo, and others to find lodging. Despite the best efforts of these platforms, scammers are occasionally able to post fake listings. The listings may be real units the scammer does not own, or are entirely fictional. A consumer can protect themselves by:

Cross referencing a unit they are considering across multiple platforms. Is it listed on more than one? If so, are the photos the same? Do any other details differ?

Verifying the property address is legitimate using a map app prior to booking if the platform provides that detail. If the address is not available prior to booking, verify the property address immediately upon receiving that information.

Seeking out reviews on third-party websites and conducting a web search for the property with words like "scam," "complaint," or "fake" to check if anyone has reported on it.

Practicing caution if asked to move away from the rental listing platform to communicate, confirm details, or pay. Scammers often do this to cover their tracks.

Avoiding paying with nontraditional, nontraceable, and nonreversible payment methods, such as cryptocurrency, pre-paid gift cards, wire transfer, cash, or banking apps.

Fake Ticket Scams

General admission to the Draft campus, including the free Draft Experience fan festival, does not require tickets. However, fans should download the NFL OnePass app and register in advance to gain access to event information and participate in interactive games on-site. Limited opportunities for paid tickets to certain hospitality or VIP areas and sections of the Draft theater may be available. Scammers may try to deceive attendees into buying tickets or entering giveaways for fake tickets to either the 2025 Draft Experience or alternative ticketed events.

Remember and tell others that paid entry tickets are not needed to access the Draft campus or the 2025 Draft Experience. Fans are encouraged to register in advance on the NFL OnePass app, but no paid entry tickets are required.

Only buy tickets for community and VIP events through verifiable, original sources.

More information about the Draft is available at nfl.com/draftaccess

Imposter Websites

Many scams are enabled by fake websites designed to imitate real platforms that consumers are already familiar with. These imposter websites are tools scammers use to steal consumers’ money and private information. They are commonly promoted through texts, emails, and online ads promoting discounts and sales. Imposter websites may sell low quality, knockoff merchandise, and/or record data entered like passwords and credit card numbers.

Before entering personal or payment information, check a website’s address for errors in spelling or formatting. For example, the fictional " ShopPackersProMerch.com " looks similar to, but is different than, the legitimate website " PackersProShop.com ." Do a few minutes of research to verify the real address.

If a user is logged out of a website they use often and are usually logged into automatically, they should double check it is real before entering their password.

When in doubt, close the tab and type the correct address directly into the search bar.

For more information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.