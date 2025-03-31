2025 Milwaukee Brewers home opener: Photos of tailgating fans

article

Chilly temperatures and gusting winds out of the northwest did not seem to bother the thousands of Milwaukee Brewers fans who came to American Family Field and broke out the tailgate parties.

FOX6 News caught up with many of those hyped Brewers fans – who could not have been more gracious in allowing us to share their joy and captured it in a photo. Thank you Brewers fans! You are the best!

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 97 ▼ Tailgating Brewers fans at 2025 home opener

