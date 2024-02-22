2024 Brewers spring training; autographs sought by baseball fans

It's time to play ball! The Brewers are in Arizona for spring training and some lucky fans will get a chance to watch them in person.

Aurora Health Care and the Brewers surprised three young kids and their families with a trip to the desert, and if there's one thing fans are excited for, it's the autographs.

"I'm really excited for a good season!" said Kay Bixler from Racine. "We really like this practice week. It's a lot of fun. You get close up and see the players, talk to the coaches, players."

Getting the ink

She has the smile of a kid in a candy shop, and for her, the experience is pretty sweet. She even got her baseball signed. "Contreras, number 24. Turang. Sal Frelick, Chourio," she added.

The avid Brewers fan is on a mission to get as many signatures as possible.

Around the Brewers training facility, fans wait for an opportunity for a chance meeting with the stars.

The players say this is what baseball is all about.

Taking the opportunity to take some pictures

"I remember when I was a kid I was always the one trying to get an autograph from the big guys. I think it’s cool that people want my autograph. I’m just happy," said Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

The big league players have a few tips on how to get your stuff inked.

"Probably just down scream ball. Be friendly. Maybe learn the guy's name that you’re talking to, and he might approach you," said Brewers pitcher Jason Junk.

"Say please for sure. Be nice. There’s a lot of people who just come out there and expect our autographs. It’s not how it works," said Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz.

‘Nice’ - like the kind that emanates from Bixler. And her bounty of proof that what she's doing is working.

There are benefits to coming down before the games start. Parking is free, and it is free to get in. That might change a little bit when the games start on Saturday.