Open Record: 'Tis the season

As people spend more time at home amid the pandemic, the number of projects homeowners tackle increase. With some of those jobs come problems. Contact 6 continues to get flooded with complaints from FOX6 viewers about jobs gone bad, unreliable contractors, and other problems homeowners face. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about the FOX6 consumer unit.

Jenna reminds listeners how the Contact 6 process works, from filing a complaint to contacting businesses. It's the time of the year where Contact 6 receives a lot of homeowner complains and hones in on two cases in particular. The first has to do with homeowners insurance and one woman's claim against animal damage in her attic. The second talks about contractor work and in particular, one repeat offender. Jenna explains what to look for when hiring a contractor.

