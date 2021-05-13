Open Record: Signs of life

COVID-19 vaccine demand is slowing and vaccination efforts are expanding. This all comes as signs of life are emerging and we look ahead to what the summer may bring. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 WakeUp anchor Carl Deffenbaugh to the podcast. Carl and the team dive in to some of the most recent headlines making news. They talk about vaccine demand versus supply, local sports teams expanding fan capacity limits at games, and the Milwaukee festivals making big announcements.

Plus, in this episode's 'Off the Record' question, hear why Carl and Bryan Polcyn are talking sauces, sides, and condiments.

