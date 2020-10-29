Open Record: Prison (Out)Break

The COVID-19 outbreak at Waupun Correctional Institution is now so large that prison workers can no longer isolate sick inmates from those who are healthy. That's according to an internal memo obtained by FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn. It's the second outbreak at that prison and one of at least 11 in Wisconsin with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Angelica Sanchez on to talk about the state's plan for keeping inmates safe.

Angelica and Bryan have been covering this issue for weeks, as more and more family members of those incarcerated reach out to FOX6 about the conditions inside prison walls. Angelica shares the concerns loved ones have as well as the transparency from prison staff. Bryan also talks about that internal memo shared with him and his recent interview with the Department of Corrections Director of Adult Institutions.

