Open Record: No free ride

The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed bars, restaurants, courthouses, and schools. However, Milwaukee never stopped running The Hop streetcar. City leaders say it was too expensive to shut down. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the findings of a recent investigation that shows just how much you're paying to keep The Hop going even if you never plan on riding it. Bryan breaks down the data of how the streetcar was doing prior to the pandemic and what the numbers look like now. You'll also learn about the plans to expand the tracks and how the whole thing impacts local taxpayers.

Plus, in the Off the Record segment, the team recalls the first thing they thought about after waking up this morning.

