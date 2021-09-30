Open Record: No doctor in sight

Medical spas are booming across Wisconsin, but are safety regulations keeping up? In today's episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators expose a gap in state law that could allow unlicensed providers to perform medical procedures without a doctor in sight. Bryan Polcyn digs into his latest investigation and explains how he ended up researching the medical spa industry in the first place. What do the experts say about the loophole in the law? What happened when the FOX6 Investigators sent in a hidden camera to one appointment? Bryan also breaks down what happens next for the industry. In today's Off the Record segment, the team answers a question that seems simple and silly, but prompted an insightful chat that had them in stitches.

