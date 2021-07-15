Open Record: Making it rain

Governor Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature have a good problem: Divvying up a $4.4B surplus. Where did all that extra money come from? In today's episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and Contact 6's Jenna Sachs invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about what's included in the Republican-written state budget. Jason answers where the budget surplus came from and details on the GOP tax cuts. Plus, Jason explains the additional funding to education and breaks down plans for an i-94 expansion.

In this episode's Off the Record segment, hear how the team would spend their time if they got 60 minutes to do whatever they wanted.

