Open Record: Judgment call

A Racine County judge issues a reversal over a controversial high school wrestling call. The decision comes two years after the wrestler's father sued to keep his son's championship hopes alive. The governing body for high school sports in Wisconsin – the WIAA – calls it as a victory for sports officials. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the video at the center of the lawsuit and how the ruling could impact high school sports across the country. In today's 'Off the Record' segment, the Open Record team fills in the blank and reveals products they buy most.

