Open Record: Inauguration Day

We now have a new presidential administration following an historic Inauguration Day. In addition to the swearing-in ceremonies for President Biden and Vice President Harris, there were performances, speakers, events, and plenty of security. From D.C. to right here in Wisconsin, the National Guard, law enforcement, and elected officials took extra steps to make sure everyone stayed safe. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about Wednesday's Inauguration.

Jason was in Madison Wednesday to cover security at the state capitol. He explains how we got here, including the riot in D.C. two weeks ago, and how the Inauguration Day itself unfolded. The team also talks about President Biden's first day in office. They also dig into what happens next for the new administration and how long we can expect increased security on both the national and state levels.

Related show link: