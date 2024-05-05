Package goes missing, shipping company has history of complaints

Delivery driver or porch pirate? A home security camera in West Allis appears to capture one man in the act. The homeowner wants the shipping company held accountable.

Of all the things Dawn Welty thought her front door camera could capture, she never expected this.

Her video from March 31 shows a delivery man dropping off a package Welty ordered from Temu. He takes a picture of his delivered package by the front door. Then, he glances around, stoops down, and appears to pick up another waiting Amazon package.

Then, by the looks of it, he walks away with Welty’s package.

"That could have been medication. That could have been somebody’s medical supplies," Welty told Contact 6.

Welty has photos from Temu confirming the delivery. In one picture showing her entire front step, she points out the missing Amazon package.

Inside the Amazon package was a headset and wrist rest worth about $60. Welty sent Amazon a copy of her home security video.

"I did not expect to get a returned package, but (Amazon) returned everything within three days," said Welty.

Temu is an online discount marketplace experiencing meteoric growth. It’s one of the most downloaded iPhone apps in the country.

"You can get everything from clothing to appliances," said Welty. "Things are much cheaper and it’s coming from China."

Temu’s website says it works with a number of shipping providers. The shipping company listed on Welty’s delivery confirmation slip is PiggyShip.

PiggyShip is based in Los Angeles, where the Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells Contact 6 why it gives the company an ‘F’ rating.

"It’s because they don’t talk to us. They don’t answer their complaints. They don’t communicate," said Steve McFarland, president of the BBB serving Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. "I think it’s consumer beware."

McFarland says their complaints about PiggyShip are often about slow shipping, missing items and poor customer service.

"Hopefully, Temu will see the light with their partner PiggyShip and try to get them to improve their customer service," said McFarland.

A Temu spokesperson tells Contact 6, "We are deeply concerned about this incident… we are working with PiggyShip to conduct a thorough investigation. This type of behavior is unacceptable, and we will take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings."

Welty says a PiggyShip representative did apologize over the phone, but eventually hung up on her when she mentioned possibly filing a police report. Welty says she did not end up filing a police report because Amazon replaced the items.

"I want it to stop. I want these people to be held accountable," said Welty.

PiggyShip didn’t respond to Contact 6’s request for comment. The BBB of Los Angeles says it has many complaints about lost or missing items, but says it isn’t always fair to blame a company for its employee’s actions. It says it’s how the company responds that matters.