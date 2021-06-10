Open Record: Downtown dilemma

Many area businesses thrived before the pandemic thrived. But now, as things open back up, some locally-owned spots are struggling. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 reporter Cassidy Williams on the podcast to talk about how the pandemic could forever change the world of working in downtown Milwaukee. Cassidy recently profiled a local downtown soup restaurant forced to shut down due to lack of business. She found many companies are not renewing their leases downtown, as working from home and hybrid schedules become the new normal. What do downtown boosters say? What other kinds of fallout may happen because of it?

Plus, in the Off the Record segment, hear why Cassidy needs to swing by the store before coming to your party and Bryan's go-to dish for a get-together.

Have an Off the Record question for us? Have an issue for the FOX6 Investigators? Email us by clicking HERE.

Related episode link: