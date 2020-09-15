Open Record: COVID-19 on campus

Many parents and health experts are keeping a close eye on the area elementary schools doing in-person learning or a hybrid because of the coronavirus. But as the school year gets underway, the focus of concern has shifted to local college campuses. Those colleges and universities are trying to figure out how to keep students safe and learning. However, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Wisconsin and a lot of the numbers are concentrated on those campuses.

In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polycn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 reporter Derica Williams on the episode to talk about the issues among college-aged students and university staff.

What kind of safety plans are in place and how are they being enforced? How have some of those plans been adjusted since welcoming students back? Derica has covered several stories surrounding local schools and plans launched amid a pandemic and gives an insight into how this is affecting students from elementary school to college.

