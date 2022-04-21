I-41 north-south project: Traffic shift, ramp closures ahead

Winter is over, and now it is time for the next season – not spring, but construction. Drivers should note that significant changes are coming to I-41 in Wauwatosa. On Thursday, April 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) showed the media what the changes mean for commuters.

"These next two construction seasons are going to be really busy," said Sean Race, WisDOT Project Manager.

The road to progress is paved with patience.

"Traffic patterns are going to change," Race said.

Sean Race

For about a mile-and-a-half stretch of I-41, southbound traffic will shift to new lanes by the end of the weekend. Northbound traffic will shift to the southbound roadway to allow for work on northbound lanes. It is part of the north leg of the Zoo Interchange Project – costing roughly $160 million.

Race said on Thursday, April 21, the project is now about one-third complete.

"It’s a huge milestone in the project to get into this traffic switch," Race said.

It allows work to continue on a permanent railroad bridge, reconstructing traffic lanes, and eventually adding one lane in both directions.

"We’ll have four lanes all the way up to Burleigh and should reduce a lot of congestion," Race said.

For now, you will likely run into added congestion. In another week or so, Race said northbound traffic will lose a lane for about six weeks.

"We did this last year as well the backups were not too bad. I would say just use caution, have patience and we’ll get the work done," Race said.

WisDOT expects the work on this project to be complete by the end of 2023.

For now, the north exit to Burleigh Street will close for about three weeks starting in late April. The north exit to Mayfair Road will close from late April through late fall.

WisDOT encourages the use of alternate routes, including Watertown Plank, WIS 100, and Capitol Drive.