Zoo Interchange long-term lane closures begin June 14

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, June 8 that it will close one lane in each direction along I-41/US 45 between Capitol Drive and Swan Boulevard. The northbound closure will go into place beginning Monday, June 14 – and will reduce the available lanes from three to two lanes north of Watertown Plank Road.

A news release says a zipper merge will be used to help traffic get into the work zone. The northbound on-ramp from Watertown Plank Road will be closed at the same time.

The southbound closure will begin Tuesday, June 15 just north of Capitol Drive. There will be a zipper merge put in place just north of Capitol Drive.

The NB closure at Watertown Plank Rd will begin Mon, June 14th at 5 a.m.

The SB closure at Capitol Dr will begin Tue, June 15th at 5 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The northbound lane closure will remain in place until early August. The southbound lane closure will remain in place until mid-August. The Watertown Plank Road northbound on-ramp will reopen in early August.

Motorists that use the northbound on-ramp are encouraged to use WIS 100 NB to Capitol Drive to rejoin I-41 northbound. Drivers can expect delays during much of the day heading into the work zones.