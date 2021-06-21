Zoo Beach drowning victim identified, Racine officials say

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Department says the young girl who drowned at Zoo Beach on Saturday, June 19 has been identified by family as 10-year-old Eisha Figuereo Colon. Officials say she went by the name "Naomi." Family members shared the above picture of Naomi.

Officials say they were dispatched to Zoo Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The young girl was found and removed from the water – and taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Racine County Sheriff’s extended its condolences to the family and friends of Naomi.

About five minutes after that call came in, dispatchers received another call for a possible drowning off North Beach, a half-mile down the same stretch of sand. That's where first responders found a 17-year-old Franklin boy about 200 years off the beach in Lake Michigan. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.