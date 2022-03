Zachariah Anderson trial: Opening statements set for Tuesday

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, March 15 in the trial of Zachariah Anderson, in connection with his disappearance and death of Rosario Gutierrez, Jr. nearly two years ago.

A 15-member jury was selected on Monday. It consists of eight men and seven women – with three jurors serving as alternates.

Zachariah Anderson

Authorities say Gutierrez was in a relationship with Anderson's ex-girlfriend at the time of his disappearance in May 2020. DNA results from blood found in Anderson's van came back as a match for Gutierrez, according to prosecutors.

Anderson has denied involvement and entered a not-guilty plea.

Rosario Gutierrez, Jr.

Gutierrez's body has not been found.

This is a developing story.