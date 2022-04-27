Youth Victory Over Violence Week: Gun violence discussed Wednesday

Gun violence takes center stage for Milwaukee's youth after a recent spike in shootings.

"We can stop gun violence" – that is the main message speakers wanted students to hear during an event held Wednesday, April 27 during Milwaukee's Youth Victory Over Violence Week.

The events are happening every day this week at Milwaukee Excellence Charter School. Monday was dedicated to reckless driving, Tuesday to sexual assault, and Wednesday's topic was gun violence.

School administrators told FOX6 News while the event was planned weeks in advance, it was coming at a good time with the recent uptick in violence this past weekend. Especially since Milwaukee police say so many of the shootings involved juveniles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Students heard from a variety of speakers – including Darrell Williams – who is running for US Senate. A life coach from Peace of Heart who specializes in healing from trauma like gun violence also spoke at the event.

Advertisement

The events continue with discusses on mental health and cyberbullying on Thursday and a walk against violence on May 1 – which is the start of Violence Prevention Month in Milwaukee.