Youth mental health, LeRoy Butler hosting Milwaukee summit

A Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer known for the "Lambeau Leap" is now taking that strategy to help Milwaukee kids get over mental health hurdles.

LeRoy Butler is hosting "Leap into Wellness" – a youth mental health summit. The free event will be filled with resources and mental health experts.

"Most mental health happens in the school," said Ramaro Hopkins, a senior at Hamilton High School. "You see people being bullied, you see people talking about each other, fighting."

In 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction surveyed more than 1,800 high school students across the state; 58% of them reported having depression, anxiety or thoughts of self harm.

"Our youth are hurting, and they are meeting many challenges in our city," said Ashanti Hamilton, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

"Leap into Wellness" kickoff event

City leaders want to change that with the help of one of Titletown's most beloved players. Mental health professionals and resources from across the state are teaming up in October for the summit.

"It’s important for all of us to create an environment where kids in our community are free to participate without stigma," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Butler said he wants to create a safe environment for youth in Milwaukee.

"Today, I’m saying youth are not forgotten, but we are going to start something," he said.

Hopkins is one of many teens that will be attending. He is a youth ambassador for the Office of Violence Prevention.

"Let's talk this thing out, let's come together, as a whole, community," Hopkins said. "That’s why I’m going"

Hamilton High School, Milwaukee

City leaders said they want to work with youth one opportunity at a time.

"This summit is so important to help youth learn how to cope with their trauma and be resilient in the face of violence," said Hamilton. "Let's leap into wellness – let's leap into it."

Organizers said they are still looking for sponsors for the Oct. 28 event. Around 750-1,000 kids from across the state are expected to attend. Registration is open online.