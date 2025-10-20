Expand / Collapse search

Your Office is Milwaukee’s newest dive bar that serves brats for breakfast

Published  October 20, 2025 7:53am CDT
Out and About
Your Office in Milwaukee

Brian Kramp is at Your Office where "the drinks are strong, the food is crave-worthy, and the atmosphere feels like your neighborhood joint...only better."

MILWAUKEE - Attention fans of dive bars, there’s a new downtown Milwaukee watering hole that claims to be the best and a "bar where suits and sweatshirts can sit side by side." 

Brian Kramp is at Your Office (763 N Milwaukee Street) where "the drinks are strong, the food is crave-worthy, and the atmosphere feels like your neighborhood joint...only better."

Serves brats for breakfast

Brian Kramp is seeing why one of the best breakfasts on the go may come from a place you’d never expect.

Unique food options

Brian Kramp is checking out some of the unique food options at downtown Milwaukee’s newest dive bar.

Dinner options

Brian Kramp is seeing why awards are a big part of this new downtown destination.

Breakfast for dine-in or on the go

Brian Kramp is with the team that’s ready to serve up a breakfast for dine in or on the go.

Unique late night eats

Looking for a spot that stays open late with unique late night eats? Brian Kramp is checking out Your Office where they believe the more time you spend at "Your Office" the bigger your bonus will be.

