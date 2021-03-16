'You don't have to do this:' Mother of Kaylie Juga testifies at trial

Testimony and questions from prosecutors painted a picture of the shootings of Kaylie Juga and her mother, Stephanie, on May 9, 2019, as the culmination of months of warning signs as a young relationship trended toward troublesome, with a breakup followed by harassing phone calls. Martice Fuller was kicked out of his home and had nowhere to go, and according to prosecutors, he was trying to get a gun. He now faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Witness testimony Tuesday, March 16 pointed to Fuller's knowledge of the Juga family home and their daily schedule, and that Kaylie was to blame for the end of the relationship.

Stephanie Juga

"I heard a shot," said Stephanie Juga. "I stopped in my doorway and I looked at him and said, ‘Oh my God, Martice.’ I said, ‘Please, you don’t have to do this. He looked at me and said, ‘Yes, I do.’"

Stephanie Juga was, at times, emotional on the witness stand, talking about the events that left her wounded and her daughter shot dead in their Kenosha home.

"I saw her laying on the ground, lifeless," she said. "Her lips were blue and she wasn’t moving."

Advertisement

"Would they have been able to save her?" asked Deputy District Attorney Angelica Gabriele.

Martice Fuller

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"These injuries are so severe as I don't see that as being possible," said Dr. Philip Kelley, Milwaukee County deputy chief medical examiner.

Dr. Kelley, the medical examiner who conducted Kaylie's autopsy, said she was shot five times -- three shots to her chest, one to her abdomen and the last to the head -- the gun fired at close range, within a couple of feet. Kaylie bled to death.

Fuller, now 17, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and burglary, with witnesses testifying that Fuller didn't have anywhere to go after being kicked out of the house.

Kaylie Juga, Stephanie Juga

Friends of Fuller and Stephanie Juga herself testified that after the breakup, Fuller would come to the Juga family home, at times in the middle of the night, and that at some point, he got his hands on a handgun prior to the shooting.

Fuller was arrested at a relative's house in Racine the day after Kaylie Juga was killed.

"He didn't really show emotions when he was telling me the story," said Annshaniece Andrews, Fuller's cousin.

Fuller's cousin said she was surprised to see Fuller show up at her door late on May 9, 2019, as she wasn't close with him.

Kaylie Juga

"He told me he was watching her house for quite a while, and that he knew when she would be alone at her house and he said that when he walked in, they were listening to music and Kaylie was in her room," said Andrews.

Andrews testified Fuller told her late that evening about what happened.

"His intentions was to go in and shoot her once, but when she fell to the floor and started screaming, he freaked out, and he just lost control and snapped out," said Andrews.

Fuller is being tried as an adult and, if convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, faces life in prison.