Yorkville fatal crash, Greendale motorcyclist dies

article

A Greendale man, 22, died from injuries sustained in a crash in Yorkville Friday evening, June 9.

It happened around 7 p.m. near North Colony Avenue and Plank Road.

Sheriff's officials said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was found in the roadway and a Nissan Altima was found in a field. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

The driver of the Altima, a woman, 25, from Milwaukee, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said the Greendale man on the Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and passed away.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.