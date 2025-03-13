YOLO March: Bucks fan diagnosed with brain tumor, gets new lease on life

The Brief On Super Bowl Sunday, lifelong Milwaukee Bucks fan Justin Johnson learned he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Until his surgery next month, he's living what he calls "YOLO March." The surgery is April 9.



The Milwaukee Bucks and their partners are helping a fan who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On Super Bowl Sunday, lifelong Bucks fan Justin Johnson learned he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

YOLO March

What we know:

Until his surgery next month, he's living what he calls "YOLO March." "YOLO" is an acronym for "you only live once." He's using it to turn his story away from heartbreak and more toward hope.

An MRI in February revealed a tumor the size of a chicken egg on his brain. Next month, a surgeon will remove it while he's awake.

What He's Saying:

"The first word on the test results was 'unfortunately', and that just like, that really hit me, because I knew, 'Okay, whatever's coming next is really going to be a curveball,’" Johnson said. "It doesn't scare me that much, but it does scare me a little."

So the 42-year-old new dad is looking at every day until then a little differently.

Big Bucks fan

Local perspective:

On Thursday, Johnson and his best friend Aaron Kite sat courtside as the Bucks took on the Lakers, ultimately beating them 126-106. It was a bit of a bucket list experience for one of their bigger fans.

"So, I'm like sort of a big deal on Bucks Twitter. Like, I've been hosting weird memes on there for years," Johnson said.

But Johnson said it's less flash, more substance. Not knowing where life goes next, he's just hoping to add more memories.

"We were in adjacent cribs growing up, and we barely ever see each other," he said. "So, for us to be able to hang out like this is just so meaningful."

NorthRock Partners gave up their seats to Johnson and hosted his pregame.

What's next:

He also has a big trip to California planned later this year.

The surgery is April 9. Doctors will know if the tumor is cancerous after testing it.