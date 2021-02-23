YMCA to begin reopening programs at Milwaukee facility

For more than 160 years, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has been a foundation for families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it shifted many roles and continued to provide support.

After months of dedicating its north side facility to emergency relief, the time has come to look toward post-pandemic life and serving the community in a different way.

Giving children a space to learn and families a place to turn, the YMCA answered the call for emergency needs during the pandemic.

After the YMCA's Extended Learning Academy was a success, the organization was slowly able to open up its early childhood education centers.

Youth program at YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

"As people start going back to work, they are going to need that care," said Carrie Wall, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

From children to now adults and seniors, Wall said the north side location is preparing for the next steps.

Youth program at YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

"March 1 we are going to open back up to our membership and offer some of the most important programs they are looking for, basketball and group exercise here in the gymnasium," Wall said. "We are re-offering up with SilverSneakers program for seniors."

Right now, Wall said, folks are ready to focus on healthy living -- which is extremely important during the pandemic -- helping now, but also looking ahead to the future and reshaping their presence.

Program at YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

"This is a smaller intentional opening that is really focused on chronic disease prevention," said Wall. "We are here to help as you really need to get back out there relieve stress and focus on your mental health, social, emotional, and also the physical.

"We are really going to focus on what looks more like an equity center, how do we make sure our programs and services are going to be affordable, accessible to those who need us the most."

The organization, of course, continues to comply with safety guidelines, so there will be limited spaces available.

Registration opens on Thursday, Feb. 25, so jump on it early to get a spot.