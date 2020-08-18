'I love this:' YMCA offers Extended Learning Academy program to aid families, students in virtual learning

In the next couple of weeks, many families will be totally engaged with virtual learning. There is an option available for parents who are trying to juggle work and homeschooling.

What is making the transition somewhat easier for fourth-grader Zalyn Smith-Brown is the support and interaction he has at the YMCA.

"It feels weird because I'm starting early on a computer, and everything is so new. It's not like regular school," said Smith-Brown. "I love this camp, and that's what makes it feel better, me being with my friends."

Chris Przedpelski, senior director of extended learning, said the new Extended Learning Academy program is now available at three YMCA branches and open from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for students ages 4-17.

"Kids are going to be on their school curriculum where our youth development professionals will be at a ratio of 1 to 10," said Przedpelski. "Our staff will be proctors in and tutoring as the kids are going to school."

As summer day camps conclude, YMCA spaces will transform -- with work stations and desks moving -- with time built in to the day to tend to children's other needs.

"We hope to put children together that are going to the same school in the same groups that are in the same grade," Przedpelski said.

It costs $34 per day, but Wisconsin Share Child Care subsidies are accepted -- offering one more avenue to help families and kids succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is such a huge need and help for families our parents," said Przedpelski.

There is space still available for more kids to sign up if they need the educational, social and emotional support that the program offers.

The YMCA is also in talks with more than 30 schools, medical providers and other organizations to set up additional workplace, community and school-based locations.

For more information about the program, CLICK HERE. The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is also hiring; more information is available HERE.