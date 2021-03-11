Year after start of pandemic, signs of normalcy in Milwaukee County

Exactly one year after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic due to COVID-19, Milwaukee officials reflected on the past year -- and what lies ahead.

Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive David Crowley talked about how difficult the past year has been -- and urge all of us to remember the pandemic is not over.

"I want to acknowledge all the lives lost and the families mourning their loved ones as this virus has ravaged throughout our country," Crowley said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Mayor Barrett also used the briefing on Thursday, March 11 to thank front-line and essential workers.

"I will be highlighting these stories, the photos and tributes to these individuals and organizations in the community who have gone above and beyond in their response to the pandemic on my Facebook and Twitter pages," Barrett said.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

While the pandemic is not over, there are slow signs of returning to what life was like before the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that starting on March 20 more fans will be allowed to attend games. Capacity is bumped up to 18% at Fiserv Forum -- meaning 3,280 fans can catch the Bucks in action.

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

"The fact that they worked so closely with us to put together this plan is really what has allowed them to move forward," Barrett said.

As Milwaukee moves forward, Dr. Ben Weston talked about some of the progress he has seen.

"Right now, we are currently seeing an average of 70 new cases a day of COVID 19 -- and are now down to about one death every two days," Dr. Weston said. "This is incredible progress from our peak just a few months ago of over 1,000 cases per day and about nine deaths each day."

Dr. Weston said the fastest way for life to return to normal is to get the vaccine when you qualify.