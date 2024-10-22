Kamala Harris in Milwaukee; suspected drunk driver drives wrong way toward motorcade

article

The Brief A wrong-way, suspected drunk driver drove toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade while on I-94 in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday near the Marquette Interchange. A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. No one was injured in the incident.



A wrong-way, suspected drunk driver drove toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade while on I-94 in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday near the Marquette Interchange. A 55-year-old Milwaukee man driving an SUV was observed traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 and was approaching Harris’ motorcade.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As it drew closer, deputies stopped the SUV, determined that the driver was impaired and took him into custody on recommended charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

No one was injured in the incident.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was aware of the incident, and they are grateful to the MCSO’s deputies.