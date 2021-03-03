Expand / Collapse search

Wrong way driver in Greenfield leads to police pursuit, 1 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 28-year-old man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, March 3 following a police pursuit in Greenfield.  

According to police, it began around 1:30 a.m. after officers observed a vehicle driving the wrong way in the area of 47th and Forest Home.

The driver refused to stop for police and officers initiated a pursuit. Stop sticks were deployed near 108th and Forest Home -- and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the road. 

The driver fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later. 

No one was injured. 

