Wrong-way driver on I-43; man found not competent for trial

A Milwaukee man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 43 in May, will not stand trial because he was found not competent.

Earl Berry, 78, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Online court records say the case has been administratively closed.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a report of a wrong-way driver on southbound I-43 at Keefe Avenue. Several 911 callers indicated the wrong-way vehicle was a black SUV -- and driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Wrong-way driver on I-43

The deputy noted the SUV was "partially in lane one and partially in the median distress lane in an active construction area," the complaint says. The deputy activated his lights and siren to pull the vehicle over. Moments later, the SUV "was driving straight at (the deputy) but then pulled over completely in the distress lane and stopped," the complaint says. The deputy made contact with the driver, the defendant, "who appeared confused but did admit knowing he was driving the wrong way," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Berry "smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The defendant denied drinking anything that day. There was a bottle of unopened vodka in the defendant's vehicle as well. The defendant did admit to drinking the night before and was drinking until 1 a.m."