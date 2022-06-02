Wrong-way driver arrested; I-41 at Dodge, Fond du Lac county line

Deputies arrested a Michigan man who was driving the wrong way on I-41 at the Dodge-Fond du Lac county line early Thursday, June 2.

Officials say shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began receiving 911 calls from motorists reporting a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-41.

Deputies responded and located the vehicle still traveling northbound in the southbound lanes – just south of US Highway 151. A deputy was able to parallel the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated – attempting to get the wrong-way driver to realize he was traveling on the wrong side of the interstate. The deputy also radioed ahead to other responding squads north of their location who could position themselves to block the interstate and get the driver stopped.

Officials say a sheriff’s sergeant, with lights and sirens activated, attempted to block the wrong way driver by positioning his squad -- blocking the left lane at I-41 and S. Hickory Street -- and the wrong-way driver slowed but did not stop. He struck the front driver’s side of the squad. After the impact, the suspect vehicle traveled partially into the median and stopped. The driver was taken into custody by deputies.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Manistee, Michigan, had difficulty standing, officials said. He also registered four times the legal limit on a preliminary breath test -- and told deputies he thought he was almost home. The Michigan man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is also investigating the crash with the squad. Nobody was hurt.