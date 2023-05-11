Wreck at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is on the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road – at Milwaukee's lakefront.
It appears there are multiple vehicles involved in the collision – and at least one traffic signal has been knocked down.
Wreck at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road, Milwaukee
There are also multiple ambulances on the scene.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.