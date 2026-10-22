The Brief The Brewers host the Rays in the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Fans can drive themselves, take shuttles and ride buses – among other options – to get to the ballpark. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.



The Milwaukee Brewers host the first two games of the 2026 World Series (and the last two, if needed) at American Family Field. Here's everything fans need to know about how to get to the ballpark.

American Family Field directions

How to get there:

American Family Field is southwest of the Stadium Interchange between I-94 and State Highway 175. These are the Brewers' recommendations on how to get to the ballpark if you're traveling from outside the Milwaukee area.

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From Green Bay: Take I-43 South to I-94 Westbound Ramp (Madison exit), continue on I-94 Westbound to Brewers Boulevard.

From Fond du Lac: Take Southbound 41/45 to I-94 Eastbound (Milwaukee exit). Follow I-94 Eastbound to Brewers Boulevard.

From Downtown/Lakefront: Starting from east of the Downtown (Marquette) Interchange on I-794 heading west, continue onto I-94 Westbound to Brewers Boulevard.

From Chicago/General Mitchell Airport: Go north on I-94 Westbound to the Marquette Interchange and follow I-94 Westbound to Brewers Boulevard.

From Beloit: Take I-43 North to I-894 Northbound. Follow this to I-94 Eastbound (Milwaukee exit). Follow I-94 Eastbound to Brewers Boulevard.

From Madison: Take I-94 Eastbound to Milwaukee and continue to Brewers Boulevard.

Related article

I-94 construction

Dig deeper:

A major construction project on Interstate 94 could snarl traffic before and after Brewers World Series games. The I-94 East-West project covers more than three miles of highway between 16th Street and 70th Street, including the Stadium Interchange. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a page dedicated to finding the best routes to the stadium, regardless of which direction you're driving from.

World Series travel options

What you can do:

The American Family Field gates will open at 4 p.m. There are parking lots all around American Family Field, but driving isn't the only way to get to the ballpark. Here's what to know about the different travel options for the World Series.

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Driving and parking lots

American Family Field parking lots will open at 3 p.m. The Milwaukee Brewers have a license plate recognition system for all parking lots, and while attendants will direct vehicles where to park, there are no cashiers. Fans can pre-purchase parking and activate it once they arrive, or scan an onsite QR code.

Shuttles and rideshare

Approved shuttle services from local hotels and bars drop fans off near the Home Plate Gate. Find a list of approved shuttle providers on the Brewers' website. Rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft, have a Rideshare Lot on the south end of the Molitor Lot.

American Family Field

MCTS buses

Milwaukee County Transit System buses operate within walking distance of American Family Field, but none stop directly at the ballpark. The CONNECT BRT stops at 44th Street and Wisconsin Avenue north of the stadium, Route 18 stops at 43rd Street and National Avenue south of the stadium, and Route 74 stops on 43rd Street/Miller Park Way/Brewers Boulevard at both National Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.

Walking and biking

The Hank Aaron State Trail for pedestrians and bicyclists leads from the lakefront to the stadium, and there are bike racks located near American Family Field's Tailgate Haus, Helfaer Field and Ballpark Plaza. A Bublr bike station with 23 docks can be found near the Gantner Lot.

Tailgating at American Family Field

Fan experience:

The Brewers allow tailgate in all American Family Field parking lots, except the employee and rideshare lots. Only ticketholders are allowed in the lots. Tailgating activities must end 30 minutes after the game starts, and all fans must enter the ballpark or vacate the premises. Parking lots close one hour after the game, and vehicles must be removed or they'll be ticketed/towed at the owner's expense.

Only state-approved gas/propane units and self-contained charcoal units are permitted, and all tailgate activities must follow the law – underage drinking is prohibited. A complete list of do's and dont's is on the Brewers' website.

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join us for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.