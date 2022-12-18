World Cup final at Milwaukee's Highbury Pub, fans 'shoulder to shoulder'

Soccer fans roared inside Milwaukee's Highbury Pub when Argentina won the World Cup Sunday, Dec. 18.

The World Cup came down to the wire, but in the end, Lionel Messi and Team Argentina became World Cup champions after beating France.

"It was a great tournament. Messi deserves it. He had a long career," said Argentina fan Manny Garcia. "This is going to be his last World Cup, and he went out like a champ."

Argentina's Messi and his teammates landed the points needed to beat France in penalties.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"You don't know if they're going to score or not, but It was great. Just pins and needles the whole time," said Garcia.

One Argentina fan said they woke up early to take in the tournament and get the best seat.

"Because I'm old, and I needed a place to sit," said the Argentina fan.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Everybody is super nice. It's shoulder to shoulder down at the bar," said Argentina fan Michael Bourgeois. "If someone bumps into you, they'll buy you a drink."

During the game, fans drank beer and cheered on their favorite teams.

"I'm rooting for Argentina. Messi deserves it after his long career," said Bourgeois.

"France has a better defense," said Jaime Lay. "They have a better offense. They have better players."

"Argentina because France won the last one, and I think it's Messi's turn," an Argentina fan said.

After an epic clash between two great teams, Argentina won the trophy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee fans said that this sports memory would be something they would not forget.

(Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"I hope people can see the love for the sport – everybody can come together on something they all love." said Tanner, an Argentina fan.