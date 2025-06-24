Video: Woodman's roof collapses during Madison downpour

The Brief The roof of a Woodman's grocery store partially collapsed in Madison. It happened Monday night at the store near Highway 51 and Milwaukee Street.



The roof of a Woodman's grocery store partially collapsed in Madison on Monday night, June 23.

Video, which FOX6 News obtained through WMTV-TV, shows water rushing through the store's ceiling. It happened at the store near Highway 51 and Milwaukee Street on Madison's east side. No injuries were reported.

Southeast Wisconsin was at slight risk of storms on Monday due to a tropical air mass capable of producing torrential rain. That storm system moved in from the west, passing through Madison.

